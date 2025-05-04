Mashhad industrial fire: thousands of square meters destroyed

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a large fire broke out at a motorcycle factory in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad, destroying around 4,000 square meters of industrial space.

Iran’s Civil Defense and Fire Department confirmed the blaze erupted near the Electro Steel plant, calling it a “large-scale incident” still in its early stages. Local sources reported that flames engulfed a warehouse containing tires and cardboard.

“The fire is massive and visible from afar,” Mashhad Fire Department Director told Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency. Multiple firefighting units were dispatched to the scene on Nabi al-Azam Road. Emergency crews are continuing efforts to contain the blaze.

The incident comes just hours after a separate fire at an industrial facility in Qom and one week after a deadly explosion rocked Shahid Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas.