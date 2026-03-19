USD/IQD exchange rates surge in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar rose slightly in Iraq on Thursday, trading near 155,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges at 154,900 dinars per 100 dollars, up from 154,700 dinars earlier in the day.

In the capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 155,500 dinars and bought it at 154,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices reached 154,800 dinars and buying prices stood at 154,700 dinars.