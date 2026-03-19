Iran threatens stronger response if attacks on infrastructure continue

Iran threatens stronger response if attacks on infrastructure continue
2026-03-19T15:03:02+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran used only a “small portion” of its capabilities in responding to Israel following attacks on its infrastructure, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Thursday.

In a post on X, Araghchi noted that “the only reason for restraint was respect for requested de-escalation.”

Earlier today, Iran’s military announced drone attacks targeting Israeli sites, including the Ministry of Internal Security in Jerusalem, military positions, and a television channel in Tel Aviv.

The development follows a US-Israeli strike on Iran’s South Pars gas field in Bushehr province, marking a shift toward targeting energy infrastructure. In response, Iran launched drone attacks on Israeli sites and targeted energy facilities in Qatar and the UAE.

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