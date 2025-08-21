Gold prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Thursday, gold prices rose in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

A survey by Shafaq News recorded a selling price of 679,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street, covering Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 675,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 649,000 IQD, with a buying price of 645,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 680,000 and 690,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 650,000 and 660,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 705,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 673,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 577,000 IQD.