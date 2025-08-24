Gold prices fall in Baghdad, climb in Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad/ Erbil

On Sunday, gold prices edged lower in Baghdad while increasing in Erbil markets.

A survey by Shafaq News Agency recorded a selling price of 675,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold on Baghdad’s Al-Nahr Street, covering Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 671,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 645,000 IQD, with a buying price of 641,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold in jewelry stores ranged between 675,000 and 685,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 645,000 and 655,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 707,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 675,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 578,000 IQD.