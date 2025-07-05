Gold prices drop in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad/Erbil

On Saturday, gold prices edged lower in Baghdad’s and Erbil’s markets.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street registered a selling price per mithqal (approximately five grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold of 660,000 IQD, with a buying price of 656,000 IQD.

The selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 630,000 IQD, with a buying price of 626,000 IQD.

In Baghdad’s jewelry shops, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 660,000 and 670,000 IQD, while the selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 630,000 and 640,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 692,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 660,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 565,000 IQD.