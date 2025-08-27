Iraq security brief: Counterterror arrests, smuggling seizures, and market clashes

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on August 27, 2025.

- Counterterrorism (Saladin / Nineveh):

Security forces arrested four men wanted under Article 1/4 of the Anti-Terrorism Law, and later transferred them to the relevant authorities.

- Drug Arrests (Baghdad):

Baghdad Operations Command said joint units apprehended several suspects, including four in possession of 2,520 narcotic pills, forged IDs, unofficial seals, and unauthorized passports. Security forces also seized unlicensed weapons, ammunition, and impounded vehicles and motorcycles violating traffic rules.

- Homicide (Baghdad):

The police arrested a man in Al-Adhamiyah accused of killing his wife over family disputes, a security source affirmed Shafaq News.

- Homicide and Suicide (Najaf):

A man killed his sister following a quarrel, while a drug suspect committed suicide to avoid arrest, according to a local source.

- Food Smuggling (Diyala):

The National Security Service reported seizing two trucks carrying 3,650 live chickens without proper veterinary certification.

- Commodity Smuggling (Kirkuk):

Security forces intercepted three transport vehicles carrying 17 tons of aluminum in violation of approved shipment routes.

- Motorcycle Smuggling (Baghdad):

Authorities seized a large truck containing 400 motorcycles banned from import.

- Armed Clashes (Baghdad):

Shop owners in Muraidi Market, a source noted, opened fire on security forces during an operation to remove illegal structures. The shooters were detained, and no injuries were reported.