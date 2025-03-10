Iraq arrests Syrians, Cracks down on pro-terror social media accounts

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces have intensified efforts to monitor and dismantle online networks promoting terrorism, leading to the arrest of several Syrian nationals accused of inciting extremism, a security source told Shafaq News on Monday.

“Authorities have been actively tracking social media accounts linked to extremist content, including those supporting figures involved in the Syrian conflict,” the source said, adding that in the past three days, security agencies were ordered to review the records of all Syrian nationals in Iraq, especially those violating residency laws.

The crackdown resulted in the arrest of a Syrian man in Baghdad’s Um al-Kubber wa al-Ghazlan area. He had been promoting extremist content online, including an image of Syrian Munshid (singer) Qasem al-Jamous, known as Abu Watan, who sparked controversy with a song referencing an armed advance toward Iraq.

According to the security source, Iraqi authorities frequently receive reports about Syrian nationals spreading extremist narratives—whether in support of Ahmed al-Sharaa or former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. “Even if a report has just 1% accuracy, we take it seriously,” the source said.

Security forces have also stepped up residency violation sweeps targeting Syrians in Baghdad, Al-Anbar, Najaf, and Karbala. These operations have led to the detention of over 17 individuals, including two confirmed to have ties to terrorist groups.

The crackdown extends to businesses where Syrian suspects often seek employment. “Some of those arrested worked in restaurants, cafés, or construction firms,” the source noted. “One detainee in the Zaafaraniya district was using his job at a construction company as cover while spreading extremist propaganda online.”

Authorities have placed all social media accounts linked to extremism under surveillance by cyber intelligence, national security, and the Interior Ministry’s monitoring division. Security forces submit daily reports for judicial approval to take action against offenders. “If the account is based outside Iraq, it is blocked. If it operates within Iraq, security forces track the user and form a task force for their arrest,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Iraqi riot police deployed near the Syrian embassy in Baghdad’s Al-Mansour district on Monday as a precaution ahead of a planned protest. A security source confirmed the deployment but did not disclose details about the demonstration’s cause or timing.

Rising Concerns Over Syria’s Political Shift

Iraq’s concerns over developments in Syria stem from the region’s shifting political and security landscape. The fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime and the rise of Ahmed al-Sharaa as Syria’s transitional president have created new challenges for Baghdad, particularly given al-Sharaa’s past leadership of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and ties to extremist groups.

With a long, porous border and a history of cross-border militant activity, Iraq remains wary of potential security threats. The dismantling of Syria’s military and security institutions under the new administration has further raised concerns about instability spilling into Iraq.

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has reiterated Iraq’s support for Syria’s territorial integrity and an inclusive political process. However, Baghdad remains cautious about the new leadership’s ability to maintain stability and prevent further regional destabilization.