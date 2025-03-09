Syrian national arrested in Baghdad for promoting ISIS online

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces arrested a Syrian national in Baghdad for glorifying ISIS and inciting sectarianism on social media, the Interior Ministry announced on Sunday.

The suspect was apprehended in the Al-Zaafaraniya area, south of the capital, after authorities monitored posts on Facebook promoting extremist organizations and celebrating their crimes, according to an Interior Ministry statement.

"The detainee explicitly admitted to publishing inflammatory content," the ministry said, adding that he was residing legally in Iraq and was planning to leave the country soon.

Hours before, another Syrian was arrested in the ‘Umm Al-Kubar and Al-Ghazlan’ district, east of Baghdad, after posting images online of the controversial figure "Abu Watan," known for his inflammatory slogan "We're coming for Karbala," referencing Syrian militants’ intentions toward Iraq.

"Abu Watan" had sparked significant controversy for chanting this slogan, interpreted as a threat directed at the Iraqi city of Karbala, prior to his death in a car accident on the Syrian Bloudan–Al-Dimas Road.