Iraq security roundup: Homicides, US operations denied, and Al-Hol camp closure

2025-08-04T20:52:15+00:00

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on August 4, 2025.

- No US Forces Operating in Desert (Al-Anbar)

The head of Al-Anbar’s Security Committee, Saad Ghazi al-Mohammadi, denied claims of US units operating covertly in the province’s western desert.

- Al-Hol Camp Closure Confirmed (Baghdad)

National Security Advisor Qassim al-Araji announced that Iraq will permanently close Syria’s al-Hol camp by the end of 2025.

- Arbaeen Route Secured (Erbil / Kirkuk)

The PMF’s 16th Brigade launched wide-area patrols along the Erbil–Kirkuk road as part of the Arbaeen security plan. Both mobile and fixed units are now active under the North and East Tigris Operations Command.

- Disputed Identity of Detainee (Saladin)

Tribal leaders in Al-Duloiya denied that the detainee Ajaj Ahmed Hardan is the former officer “Hajjaj al-Tikriti,” asserting a mistaken arrest.

- University Professor Sentenced (Saladin)

A Saladin court sentenced a Tikrit University professor to life imprisonment for intentionally killing a security officer by vehicle.

- Domestic Homicide (Basra)

A man in Basra’s Qibla district killed his wife inside their home, then surrendered itself to authorities.

- Female Body Discovered (Baghdad)

A woman’s body showing signs of torture and bound hands was found on the Dora–Yusufiya road. Authorities transferred the remains to forensics.

- Suicide Reported (Baghdad)

A man identified as (J.R.) was found hanged in his room in the Nahrawan district. Investigation is underway.

- Price Manipulation Arrests (Baghdad)

The Ministry of Interior reported the arrest of 1275 individuals on charges of price manipulation since the start of Muharram.

