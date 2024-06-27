PMF reinstates controversial security chief after backlash: source

Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an Iraqi paramilitary group, has reversed its decision to dismiss Abu Zainab al-Lami as its security chief, a source familiar with the matter told Shafaq News Agency.

Faleh al-Fayyadh, head of the PMF, had issued an order earlier this week removing al-Lami from his position. The source said that Fayyadh reversed the decision after facing backlash from various political and armed factions who opposed the move.

Al-Lami, whose real name is Hussein Falih, has been in charge of PMF's security body since 2016. He is a former member of the Kata'ib Hezbollah movement and was sanctioned by the United States in 2019 for his alleged role in ordering the use of deadly force against anti-government protesters. Al-Lami has denied any involvement in the "killing of peaceful demonstrators".

The PMF is an umbrella group of mainly Iran-backed Shiite paramilitary groups that was formed to fight the Islamic State (ISIS) militant group. The group has been accused of human rights abuses, including extrajudicial killings and forced displacement.