Iraq denies reports of covert US operations

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

Reports of unauthorized US troop movements in Al-Anbar’s western desert are false, Iraqi officials said on Monday, dismissing the claims as “unfounded” and lacking credible evidence.

“There is no evidence of unauthorized movements or operations beyond the scope of official security coordination,” stated Saeed Ghazi al-Mohammadi, head of the provincial security committee, in comments to Shafaq News, further stressing that all activity inside foreign military installations, including Ain al-Assad, remains under close surveillance by Iraqi security forces.

He noted that no breaches or irregular movements had been recorded in recent weeks, urging media outlets to verify information before publication and refrain from spreading rumors that could undermine stability in the province.

Approximately 2,500 US troops remain in Iraq under an agreement with the Iraqi government. Their mission, as part of the Global coalition against ISIS, is to advise and assist Iraqi forces, support counterterrorism operations, and help build local military capacity.

US personnel are stationed at several bases across the country, including Ain al-Assad in al-Anbar, as well as facilities in Erbil and Baghdad.