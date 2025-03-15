US military convoy moves from Baghdad to Ain al-Assad Airbase

Shafaq News/ A US military convoy traveled from Baghdad to Ain Al-Assad Airbase in Al-Baghdadi district, Al-Anbar province, on Saturday evening under tight security, a source told Shafaq News.

“The convoy, consisting of military vehicles and trucks carrying logistical equipment, was escorted by Iraqi forces as part of routine troop and equipment rotations under security agreements between Baghdad and Washington. It proceeded along the international highway without incident,” the security source said.

The airbase has seen increased military movements in recent months. In December 2024, two US transport planes carrying soldiers and equipment arrived.

Between October 2023 and August 2024, sporadic drone and rocket attacks targeted the airbase amid rising regional tensions, especially the Gaza War at that time.