Iran dismantles ISIS-linked operatives in Tehran

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iran arrested members of an ISIS-affiliated network in the capital, Tehran, according to the General Command of the Internal Security Forces Saeed Montazer-ol-Mahdi.

Ol-Mahdi noted that the arrests were made following “extensive and complex operations” in recent days by the counterterrorism unit across Tehran and the provinces of Isfahan, Qom, and Alborz, adding that the network was preparing to carry out sabotage and bombing attacks during recent public ceremonies.

“All members of the terrorist network were arrested during the operation, including 13 individuals—among them the ringleader, support teams, and suicide bombers. Explosive devices, including suicide vests, were also seized.”

The command added that further details about the dismantled network would be disclosed in the coming days.

Iran has also reported multiple foiled plots involving sabotage and suicide bombings. In January 2024, ISIS-K, the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State, claimed responsibility for two bombings in Kerman that killed at least 95 people during a memorial for Qassem Soleimani. The attack was one of the deadliest in Iran in recent years. Earlier, in June 2017, a coordinated assault on the Iranian parliament and the Khomeini mausoleum left 17 people dead and marked the first major ISIS-claimed operation inside the country.