Iraq security update: Arrests, operations, and election preparations

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of the main security and public safety developments reported across Iraq on November 1, 2025.

- Drug Prices Rise (Baghdad)

The Interior Ministry reported a nationwide increase in drug prices following intensified counter-narcotics operations. All active networks were dismantled, and 20 international suspects were extradited.

- Weapon Registration Increases (Baghdad)

The Interior Ministry confirmed that around 6,000 families register their firearms weekly. Authorities also recovered 42,000 weapons from civilian ministries.

- Fatal Crash (Diyala)

Two women died and two others, including a child, were injured when a pickup truck overturned on the Baquba–Khanaqin road due to loss of control.

- Shooting (Baghdad)

One person was killed and another injured in a shooting incident north of Baghdad. The motive remains under investigation.

- Family Dispute Arrests (Baghdad)

Al-Karkh police arrested three individuals involved in a family altercation that led to one death.

- Molotov Explosion (Baghdad)

A homemade bomb exploded near a house in the Al-Shaab area during a tribal dispute, injuring two people with minor wounds.

- Forces at Polling Centers (Baghdad, Kirkuk, Diyala)

Security forces were stationed at schools designated as polling centers in preparation for the upcoming elections.

- Election Security Plan (Nationwide)

The Interior Ministry deployed about 170,000 officers and personnel to protect polling stations during the November 11 parliamentary elections.

- Terror Suspects Caught (Nationwide)

The Military Intelligence Directorate apprehended five wanted individuals on terrorism charges in coordinated operations across several provinces.