Iraq security update: Arrests, operations, and election preparations
Shafaq News
Below is a summary of the main security and public safety developments reported across Iraq on November 1, 2025.
- Drug Prices Rise (Baghdad)
The Interior Ministry reported a nationwide increase in drug prices following intensified counter-narcotics operations. All active networks were dismantled, and 20 international suspects were extradited.
- Weapon Registration Increases (Baghdad)
The Interior Ministry confirmed that around 6,000 families register their firearms weekly. Authorities also recovered 42,000 weapons from civilian ministries.
- Fatal Crash (Diyala)
Two women died and two others, including a child, were injured when a pickup truck overturned on the Baquba–Khanaqin road due to loss of control.
- Shooting (Baghdad)
One person was killed and another injured in a shooting incident north of Baghdad. The motive remains under investigation.
- Family Dispute Arrests (Baghdad)
Al-Karkh police arrested three individuals involved in a family altercation that led to one death.
- Molotov Explosion (Baghdad)
A homemade bomb exploded near a house in the Al-Shaab area during a tribal dispute, injuring two people with minor wounds.
- Forces at Polling Centers (Baghdad, Kirkuk, Diyala)
Security forces were stationed at schools designated as polling centers in preparation for the upcoming elections.
- Election Security Plan (Nationwide)
The Interior Ministry deployed about 170,000 officers and personnel to protect polling stations during the November 11 parliamentary elections.
- Terror Suspects Caught (Nationwide)
The Military Intelligence Directorate apprehended five wanted individuals on terrorism charges in coordinated operations across several provinces.