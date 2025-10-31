Iraq security update: Explosion, arrests, and violent incidents

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security incidents reported across Iraq on October 31, 2025.

- Explosion Reported (Basra)

An explosion occurred near a contracting company in central Basra, causing material damage only.

- Murder Suspects Arrested (Baghdad)

Baghdad police arrested two suspects accused of killing a man in the al-Dora district after posing as cleaning service employees.

- Controlled Detonation Announced (Baghdad)

Authorities confirmed a controlled explosion will take place Saturday morning at the Diplomatic Support Center in Baghdad.

- Man Killed by Gunmen (Maysan)

A young man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Al-Mashrah district. The motive remains under investigation.

- Vehicle Fire (Kirkuk)

A fire broke out in a cardboard compactor truck near the Darman checkpoint on the Kirkuk–Erbil road. No injuries were reported.