Iraq security roundup: Police officer killed, family murdered, and assassination attempt foiled

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and crime-related incidents reported across Iraq on October 13, 2025.

- Police Officer Killed (Kirkuk)

A Rapid Response police officer was shot and killed in the Imam Qasim area. Security forces arrested the three suspects within 15 minutes, and an investigation has been launched to determine the motives.

- Police Colonel Arrested (Dhi Qar)

A police colonel was arrested for accepting $7,000 from oil smugglers after being caught in the act.

- Family Murdered (Al-Diwaniyah)

A family of four, including a father, mother, and two children, was killed in the Rifaat neighborhood. The suspect was arrested within half an hour.

- Assassination Attempt Foiled (Basra)

Ahmed Munadhil, Head of the Violations Department at Basra Municipality, survived an assassination attempt. The perpetrators were arrested.

- Officer Dies of Illness (Baghdad)

A police captain died after suffering a sudden illness while on duty.