International condemnations follow US attack on Caracas

Shafaq News– Bogota/ Havana/ Tehran/ Moscow

Venezuela-backed countries on Saturday denounced the US strikes that rattled Caracas, calling for urgent international action to prevent further escalation.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro urged an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and warned that “Venezuela is under attack.”

El Gobierno de la República de Colombia observa con profunda preocupación los reportes sobre explosiones y actividad aérea inusual registrados en las últimas horas en la República Bolivariana de Venezuela, así como la consecuente escalada de tensión en la región.Colombia… — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) January 3, 2026

Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel labeled the strikes as “state terrorism” and a “criminal attack,” demanding a swift response to what he described as a brutal assault on the region’s “zone of peace.”

#Cuba denuncia y demanda URGENTE reacción de la comunidad internacional contra criminal ataque de E.U a #Venezuela. Nuestra #ZonaDePaz está siendo brutalmente asaltada. Terrorismo de Estado contra el bravo pueblo venezolano y contra Nuestra América.Patria o Muerte ¡Venceremos! — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) January 3, 2026

Iran condemned the attacks as a “flagrant violation” of Venezuela’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

بیانیه وزارت امور خارجه جمهوری اسلامی ایران درباره تجاوز نظامی #آمریکا به #ونزوئلاوزارت امور خارجه جمهوری اسلامی ایران حمله نظامی آمریکا به ونزوئلا و نقض فاحش حاکمیت ملی و تمامیت سرزمينی این کشور را به‌شدت محکوم می‌کند. حمله نظامی آمریکا به ونزوئلا نقض آشکار اصول بنیادین… pic.twitter.com/SW9tCcB3SG — 🇮🇷 وزارت امور خارجه (@IRIMFA) January 3, 2026

Russia’s Foreign Ministry denounced the US military intervention, dismissing Washington’s justifications as “incorrect” and affirming Venezuela’s right to determine its own future without foreign interference.

Earlier today, powerful blasts shook the Venezuelan capital near the Generalissimo Francisco de Miranda Air Base, sending thick columns of smoke over surrounding neighborhoods. Witnesses cited by Reuters reported partial disruptions to movement in southern Caracas, while a power outage affected areas near the military installation. US military helicopters were also observed operating at low altitude in the vicinity of the blasts.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been taken into custody by US forces.