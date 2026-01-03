International condemnations follow US attack on Caracas

2026-01-03T11:01:07+00:00

Shafaq News– Bogota/ Havana/ Tehran/ Moscow

Venezuela-backed countries on Saturday denounced the US strikes that rattled Caracas, calling for urgent international action to prevent further escalation.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro urged an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and warned that “Venezuela is under attack.”

Cuba’s President Miguel Díaz-Canel labeled the strikes as “state terrorism” and a “criminal attack,” demanding a swift response to what he described as a brutal assault on the region’s “zone of peace.”

Iran condemned the attacks as a “flagrant violation” of Venezuela’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry denounced the US military intervention, dismissing Washington’s justifications as “incorrect” and affirming Venezuela’s right to determine its own future without foreign interference.

Earlier today, powerful blasts shook the Venezuelan capital near the Generalissimo Francisco de Miranda Air Base, sending thick columns of smoke over surrounding neighborhoods. Witnesses cited by Reuters reported partial disruptions to movement in southern Caracas, while a power outage affected areas near the military installation. US military helicopters were also observed operating at low altitude in the vicinity of the blasts.

US President Donald Trump later confirmed that Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife had been taken into custody by US forces.

