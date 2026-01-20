Iraq security brief: Syria border secured, Cleric kill contractor in Basra

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on January 20.

- Defense Minister Warns Against Security Threats (Baghdad)

Defense Minister Thabet Al-Abbasi stressed zero tolerance for any threat to national security, including ISIS activity, and confirmed full Iraqi control of the Syria border.

- Interior Minister Confirms Border Security (Baghdad)

Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari affirmed that the entire Iraq–Syria border remains secure and under continuous monitoring despite intensified fighting inside Syria.

- PM Orders Decisive Border Response (Baghdad)

Caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani instructed commanders to respond decisively to any attempt to undermine border security and maintain heightened surveillance, according statement by the PM’s office.

- Border Crossing Attempt Blocked in Sinjar (Nineveh)

Border guard forces blocked dozens of Sinjar residents from attempting to cross into Syria via the closed Al-Faw route following a mobilization call by the SDF.

- Contractor killed in Traffic Attack (Basra)

A contractor died in Basra after a cleric deliberately ran him over with a vehicle following a financial dispute, prompting security forces to transfer the body, open an investigation, and take legal measures against those involved.

- Extortion Suspect Arrested in Baghdad (Baghdad)

Baghdad police arrested a suspect who staged fake traffic injuries to extort drivers after setting an ambush and catching him in the act.

- Knife Fight Injures Five Neighbors (Dhi Qar)

Five people sustained injuries during a knife fight between neighbors in Suq Al-Shuyukh, with security forces arresting several suspects.

- Child Killed in Firearm Incident (Dhi Qar)

A six-year-old girl died in a domestic firearm incident in Al-Fajr district, and authorities transferred the body for legal procedures.

- Young Man Dies in Apparent Suicide (Dhi Qar)

A 21-year-old man died in an apparent suicide in Qalat Sukkar, with investigators citing psychological distress.

- Nine Wanted Suspects Arrested in Babil (Multiple Provinces)

Babil police arrested nine wanted individuals in separate operations, including suspects linked to antiquities trafficking and drug possession, as part of a wide security sweep.