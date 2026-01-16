Iraq security brief: Anti-narcotics raids, Violent incidents

Shafaq News

Below is a summary of key security and public safety incidents reported across Iraq on January 16.

Police Arrest Drug Suspects (Baghdad/ Maysan)

Iraqi security forces busted 12 suspected drug dealers in coordinated operations in Baghdad and Maysan, seized narcotics, including one kilogram of crystal meth, and launched an investigation into the death of a detainee who collapsed during medical transfer.

Stabbed Body Found After House Fire (Maysan)

Security forces found the body of a man in his sixties inside his burned home in the Abu Rummana area of central Maysan, with forensic examinations confirming a fatal stabbing before the fire.

PMF Member Commits Suicide (Maysan)

A Popular Mobilization Forces member took his own life with a hunting rifle in a remote area.

Armed Dispute Injures Mourner (Dhi Qar)

An armed clash at a condolence gathering in Nasiriyah injured one person, a security source told Shafaq News, adding that police pursued suspects who fled toward Baghdad.

Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested (Kirkuk)

Kirkuk police arrested a driver who ran over a civilian in front of the Nationality Directorate and fled the scene after video footage of the incident spread on social media.