Syria stability: US, France, Syria unveil joint roadmap

Shafaq News – Paris

Syria, France, and the United States announced on Friday a joint roadmap to stabilize Syria following a high-level trilateral meeting held in Paris.

The meeting brought together Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, and US Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack.

According to a joint statement, the three parties agreed on the urgent need to engage in substantive efforts to advance the political transition process in Syria, “in a way that ensures the country’s unity, stability, and full sovereignty.”

Emphasizing a shared commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and enhancing the capacity of Syria’s official institutions to respond to current security challenges, the statement expressed support for the Syrian government in leading the transition process, “in line with national interests and efforts to strengthen social cohesion, particularly in areas where the social fabric is fragile, such as northeastern Syria and Suwayda province.”

The statement also confirmed an agreement to hold a round of consultations between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in Paris “as soon as possible,” aimed at fully implementing the provisions of the March 10 agreement.

The three countries further expressed full support for accountability efforts targeting perpetrators of violence and violations, welcoming “transparent reports issued by independent bodies, particularly the latest report by the National Independent Committee tasked with investigating the events in Syria’s coastal region.”

Stressing the importance of “neighboring countries refraining from posing any threat to Syria’s stability,” the statement vowed Syria’s commitment to “not undermining the security of its neighbors,” to maintain regional stability and balance.