Paris, Washington push for a “free, united” Syria

Shafaq News – Paris

France confirmed on Tuesday that negotiations between Syrian parties are continuing with coordinated support from Paris and Washington.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it remains committed to advancing a peaceful transition process that would lead to a “free, united, sovereign, stable, inclusive Syria, fully integrated into its regional environment.”

“Alongside our American partners, we maintain constant dialogue with representatives from northeastern Syria and the transitional authorities, pursuing efforts to bring positions closer,” the statement read.

Paris underscored that integrating the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) into the Syrian army is a key element for Syria’s and the region’s stability, as well as for counterterrorism efforts, adding, “Significant progress has already been achieved on both sides of the Euphrates.”

The planned Paris conference on Syria, intended to bring together representatives from the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), was recently cancelled after Damascus refused to attend, in response to the outcome of a forum organized by the Kurdish-led administration in northeastern Syria, which advocated for a decentralized state and a review of the country’s latest constitutional declaration.

Damascus denounced the forum as a “clear violation” of the March 10 agreement—aimed at integrating the SDF into the state—and accused the organizers of hosting “separatist figures” and inviting foreign interference.

The SDF and Damascus have seen mutual accusations of ceasefire breaches, road closures, and military provocations.