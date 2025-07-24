Damascus–SDF talks postponed: Disputes deepening

Shafaq News – Damascus

A planned meeting in Paris between the Syrian government and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has been postponed indefinitely amid escalating disagreements, sources told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Originally scheduled for July 25, the meeting was expected to bring together SDF commander Mazloum Abdi, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani, and delegations from both sides, alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and US Special Envoy Tom Barrack.

Sources said Damascus withdrew over what it described as “non-negotiable demands” by the SDF—namely its refusal to disarm or join the Syrian army as an independent entity.

Syrian state-affiliated media cited a government source reaffirming Damascus’ position. “The Syrian state will not accept any rhetoric based on threats or preconditions that violate the unity of the state and its sovereign institutions,” the source said.

The government emphasized that dialogue must proceed “under the banner of national unity and without foreign interference,” firmly rejecting the existence of parallel armed structures. It also denounced attempts to exploit recent unrest in Suwayda or coastal regions to challenge state legitimacy.

Behind the scenes, Turkish pressure is also believed to have played a role in Damascus’ decision, with Ankara reportedly opposing EU or US mediation with Kurdish-led factions.

Meanwhile, in a televised interview, SDF Media Head Farhad Shami declared, “Disarmament is a red line,” stressing that the SDF engages with Damascus as a "peer, not a subordinate."

Shami added that Barrack had requested SDF assistance in calming tensions in Suwayda and hinted at expanded anti-ISIS operations in coordination with the Global Coalition, including areas outside SDF control.

Earlier, a senior Syrian Kurdish official told Shafaq News that last month’s meetings in Damascus stalled due to the regime’s rejection of any decentralized or federal model. The SDF also objected to the government’s draft constitutional declaration, calling for amendments to ensure Kurdish representation, political pluralism, and civil rights.

Back in March, transitional Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Mazloum Abdi signed a preliminary agreement to integrate northeast Syria’s civil and military institutions into the Syrian state. The deal recognized Kurds as an essential component of Syria and promised protections for their constitutional rights.