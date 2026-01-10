SDF accuses Turkiye of drone strike in Syria’s Tabqa

Shafaq News– Raqqa

On Saturday, Turkiye launched a drone attack targeting a Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) position in Tabqa, in Syria’s Raqqa province, the group said, accusing Ankara of violating existing ceasefire understandings.

According to a statement, the raid constitutes a “serious escalation” since the signing of a ceasefire agreement following the battle of Tishrin Dam, warning it “threatens to expand the ongoing conflict in the region.” The group also noted that the incident signaled Ankara’s determination to assume a direct military role inside Syrian territory.

The SDF did not report casualties, but indicated that the strike caused material damage.

Statement | Turkish Drone Attack Confirms Military Intervention in SyriaIn a serious escalation that confirms direct Turkish military intervention in Syria and threatens to expand the ongoing conflict in the region, a Turkish “Akinci” unmanned aerial vehicle targeted a military… pic.twitter.com/SNSd5fis5g — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) January 10, 2026

Turkish authorities have not commented yet on the SDF claims.

Earlier today, a source within the Syrian government accused the SDF of launching two suicide drones at a facility linked to the Internal Security apparatus and the provincial government headquarters, an accusation the group rejected.

Syria’s state-run news agency SANA reported that Syria’s Military Operations Authority announced a suspension of military activity in Sheikh Maqsoud starting at 3:00 p.m., adding that the plan outlined the transfer of SDF fighters stationed at Yassin Hospital to Tabqa.