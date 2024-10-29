Israeli SecurityMinistry: 12,000 soldiers wounded since the beginning of Gaza war

Shafaq News/ Since the start of the Gaza war, the Israeli Security Ministry's Rehabilitation Department has received around 12,000 wounded Israeli soldiers, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.

According to the department's data, 377 of the wounded sustained head injuries, including 23 with severe cranial damage requiring 3D-printed skull replacements. Another 308 individuals suffered eye injuries, of whom 12 permanently lost their eyesight. Additionally, 104 sustained spinal injuries, and around 60 required advanced prosthetic limbs.

Around 5,200 (43%) of the wounded have developed various psychological responses such as anxiety, depression, adjustment difficulties, PTSD... Each month, an average of 1,000 wounded from the ongoing war are admitted, along with about 500 new requests for recognition from past events.

Moreover, 900 soldiers were injured over the past month due to military operations in Lebanon, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.

The media estimated the annual cost of care and support for wounded soldiers at approximately 150,000 shekels (around $40,000) per person. Regarding this situation, the Head of the Israeli Security Ministry’s Rehabilitation Division, Limor Luria announced, “We need a budgetary solution.”

On the other side, Israel launched on October 7 a major offensive against Gaza in response to a Hamas operation, which followed intensified Israeli actions against Palestinians. Since then, at least 43,061 people have been killed in Gaza, and more than 101,223 have been injured, with more than 10,000 missing.