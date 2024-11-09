Qatar addressed misinterpretations of its withdrawal from mediation between Hamas and Israel

Shafaq News/ The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Saturday that Doha's mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel are currently suspended.

Majed bin Mohammed Al-Ansari, the official spokesperson for the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated, according to Qatar News Agency, that “the circulated reports about Qatar’s withdrawal from mediation regarding the ceasefire in Gaza are inaccurate.” He pointed out that Qatar notified the parties 10 days ago, during the latest attempts to reach an agreement, that it would suspend its mediation efforts between Hamas and Israel if no agreement was reached in that round.

Qatar will continue its efforts with its partners once there is a genuine commitment to ending “the brutal war and alleviating the ongoing suffering of civilians caused by the disastrous humanitarian conditions in Gaza.” At that time, Qatar will lead all efforts to bring the war to an end and secure the release of hostages and prisoners, al-Ansari added.

In a statement from Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Al-Ansari emphasized that Qatar will not allow mediation to be used for blackmail purposes. “Since the collapse of the first ceasefire and the exchange of women and children, we have seen manipulations, particularly the retreat from previously agreed-upon commitments, and the use of ongoing negotiations as a justification for prolonging the war to serve narrow political interests."

Qatar reiterated its unwavering commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and their pursuit of all their rights, foremost among them the establishment of an independent state within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. The Palestinian cause remains central to Qatar’s foreign policy, he reiterated.

Ministry Spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari addressed recent reports regarding the Hamas office in Doha, calling them inaccurate. He clarified that the primary purpose of the office's presence in Qatar is to serve as a communication channel between the concerned parties. Al-Ansari noted that this channel has been instrumental in facilitating ceasefires at various stages of the conflict and played a key role in the exchange of prisoners and hostages, including women and children, in November of last year.

