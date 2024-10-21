IRI announces hitting Israeli target in Golan using a drone

Shafaq News/ The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI) announced on Monday morning that it bombed a military target in the occupied Syrian Golan with a drone.

In a statement, the IRI explained that "this operation is part of its ongoing resistance against the occupation and in support of our people in Palestine and Lebanon. It is also a response to the massacres committed by the occupiers against civilians, including children, women, and the elderly. The Islamic resistance in Iraq, 10/21/2024, attacked on Monday a military target in the occupied Syrian Golan with a drone."

The IRI military media published a video showing scenes of the drone launch toward Israeli targets.

On Sunday, a drone struck against a vital target belonging to the Israeli occupation in the occupied Jordan Valley, the IRI announced.

Since October 7, 2023, Iraq has ramped up its support for the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, intensifying military actions in the region. Iranian-aligned groups began attacking US military bases in Iraq and Syria shortly after the Gaza war erupted, with strikes escalating as Israel’s offensive against Lebanon unfolded.