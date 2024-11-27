IRI to proceed strikes on Israel despite ceasefire in Lebanon

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Resistance Coordination Committee reached a consensus, on Wednesday, to continue launching attacks on Israel, regardless of the recently declared ceasefire in Lebanon, a senior source in the committee revealed.

The source told Shafaq News, "The agreement to continue operations was reached with the consensus of Harakat al-Nujaba, Kataib Hezbollah, Kataib Sayyid al-Shuhada, and Harakat Ansar Allah al-Awfiya, which are part of the so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq [IRI]. These groups emphasized that operations will continue until Israel's aggression on Gaza is fully halted. Otherwise, the operations will persist, disregarding any Israeli threats."

Earlier today, Kataib Hezbollah Iraq, one of the most prominent factions conducting operations against Israel under the Iraqi Resistance framework, announced the continuation of its operations to Support Gaza despite the ceasefire in Lebanon, which was declared yesterday by US President, Joe Biden.

This comes as the spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasool, confirmed that Iraqi forces are "on high alert" and prepared to defend the country’s sovereignty against any external threats.

Previously, the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement declaring that it had sent formal communications to the UN Security Council, the UN Secretary-General, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in response to Israel's threats of attacks on Iraq.

These threats were officially conveyed by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who sent a message to the President of the UN Security Council urging immediate action to address the activities of Iran-aligned armed groups in Iraq.