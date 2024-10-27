Egypt proposes two-day ceasefire in Gaza to secure hostage deal

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced that Egypt proposed a two-day ceasefire in Gaza to facilitate an exchange involving four Israeli hostages and a number of Palestinian prisoners.

“We proposed a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip for two days to exchange four hostages (Israeli) for some prisoners (Palestinian), and then negotiations will take place over ten days to turn the ceasefire into a permanent truce,” Al-Sisi said during a joint press conference with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Cairo.

The Egyptian leader reaffirmed Cairo’s opposition to any forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, stating, “This does not serve the Palestinian cause. We are actively working to achieve ceasefire in the light of the widespread destruction occurring in the Gaza Strip.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Egypt's readiness to facilitate an agreement for the release of hostages in Gaza.

Last Thursday, a Hamas representative informed Agence France Presse that the movement is "ready" for a ceasefire, provided that Israel commitment to a ceasefire, withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the return of the displaced, a serious prisoner exchange deal, and the entry of aid.”

Following the failure of previous negotiations, Israel has intensified its military actions, not only in Gaza but also against Hezbollah positions in Lebanon. It recently targeted Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Estimates suggest that Hamas currently holds around 100 hostages in Gaza, with nearly half believed to be alive, according to Israeli intelligence.

Gaza's Civil Defense authorities announced that more than 400 Palestinians have been killed in northern Gaza over the past two weeks, as the Israeli military escalates its campaign targeting the besieged region.

On October 7, Israel launched a major offensive against Gaza in response to a Hamas operation, which followed intensified Israeli actions against Palestinians. Since then, at least 42,924 people have been killed in Gaza, including over 17,029 children, and more than 100,833 have been injured, with 10,000 missing.