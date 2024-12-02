Trump threatens: Release hostages or face “all hell to pay”

Shafaq News/ On Monday, US President-elect Donald Trump warned Hamas of a heavy price if Israeli hostages are not released.

Trump wrote on social media, “If the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity.”

Trump added: “Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America.”

A few days ago, Hamas released a video featuring Edan Alexander, an Israeli soldier captured and taken to Gaza. In the footage, filmed under apparent coercion, Alexander appeals to Donald Trump to intervene and negotiate for his release, as well as the release of other hostages held by Hamas.

Since October 7, 2023, the Gaza Strip has witnessed a severe escalation in hostilities between Israel and Hamas. The conflict began with a coordinated attack by Hamas on Israel. In response, Israel launched a comprehensive military campaign, imposing a complete siege on Gaza.

The violence has led to the death of 44,166 Palestinians, 105,358 injuries, as well as a mass displacement, with around 1.1 million people affected.