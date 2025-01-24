Palestinian Authority confirms hostage release on Saturday

Shafaq News / The release of prisoners from Ofer prison will take place on Saturday morning, a Palestinian authority confirmed on Friday.

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and ex-Detainees Affairs said in a statement that the release would occur between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m.

The authority also clarified that the examination and inspection of the prisoners at Ofer prison will begin at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday by a team from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced that he received a list of names of female soldiers Hamas plans to release.

In Gaza, the Prisoners’ Information Office revealed in a statement that Israel is expected to provide a list tomorrow of Palestinian prisoners slated for release, which includes 120 individuals serving life sentences and 80 with long-term sentences.

On Monday, Israel freed 90 Palestinian detainees in exchange for three Israeli hostages during the first stage of a truce mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States. The ceasefire, which began last Sunday, is set to last 42 days, with further negotiations expected to outline the subsequent phases of the deal.

Under the terms, Hamas will release 33 Israeli captives in the first phase. For each soldier released, 50 Palestinian prisoners will be freed, while every civilian hostage will be exchanged for 30 Palestinian detainees.