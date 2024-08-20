Israel recovers bodies of six hostages in Gaza tunnel operation

Shafaq News/ The Israeli army announced Tuesday that they had retrieved the bodies of six Israeli hostages in an overnight operation in southern Gaza. The bodies, found in a tunnel in the Khan Yunis area, were recovered during a joint mission by the army and Shin Bet, Israel's internal security agency.

The military identified the hostages as Yagev Buchshtab, Alexander Dancyg, Avraham Munder, Yoram Metzger, Nadav Popplewell, and Haim Perry. Officials believe some of the hostages may have been killed inside the tunnel, possibly abandoned by their captors amid Israeli airstrikes.

Following the identification of the bodies, the hostages' families were notified, the Israeli army said in a statement. The discovery has intensified calls from groups representing the captives' families for the Israeli government to reach a deal with Hamas to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

A kibbutz near the Gaza border, Nir Oz, confirmed that one of its community members was among the deceased. The kibbutz emphasized the urgency of a deal to bring back the remaining captives before further losses occurred.

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar, are ongoing, focusing on a potential cease-fire agreement that could include the release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.