Israeli Minister Strock: Dismantling Hamas priority regardless of hostage risk

On Monday, Israeli Minister of Settlements and National Missions, Orit Strock, urged the military to expand its operations into every part of Gaza, including areas believed to hold hostages—a position critics warn could jeopardize their lives.

“There must not be ‘don’t touch me’ zones in Gaza,” Strock told Kol Barama radio. “Leaving them intact endangers the residents of border communities and the entire south.”

Strock, a member of the far-right Religious Zionism party, acknowledged the risk to hostages but insisted that dismantling Hamas infrastructure must take precedence, claiming militants based in those zones regularly launch attacks on southern Israel and attempt to capture soldiers. “To win, Israel must take full control of those areas and prevent them from remaining terrorist strongholds—both above and below ground.”

Her comments sparked immediate backlash from the Hostages Families Forum, which accused her of treating captives as expendable. The forum condemned her stance as “a disgrace to the [Israeli] government,” adding that “it’s unsurprising coming from someone who has, since the beginning, been a stubborn obstacle to securing their release.”

Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack, which followed years of blockade and military tensions, killed about 1,200 Israelis and led to 251 hostages being taken. In response, Israel launched a massive military campaign that has killed more than 58,800 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

So far, Israel has reportedly rescued eight hostages alive and recovered several bodies. Officials estimate 56 hostages remain in Gaza, with about one-third thought to be alive. Israel and Hamas have also engaged in limited prisoner exchanges since the outbreak of war in October 2023, resulting in the release of dozens of hostages and Palestinian detainees as part of temporary ceasefire arrangements.

Some of the Israeli hostages still held in Gaza are believed to have been killed by Israeli airstrikes during military operations.