Israel resumes freeing Palestinian hostages after guarantees

Shafaq News/ Israel has resumed the release of Palestinian hostages after receiving guarantees from international mediators regarding the safe release of prisoners held in Gaza.

This decision follows the chaotic scenes during the release of seven Israelis in Khan Younis on Thursday. In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed, "At the request of Prime Minister Netanyahu, mediators have committed to ensuring the safe release of our hostages in the upcoming stages."

Israel had previously halted the release of Palestinian prisoners involved in the ongoing swap process after the turmoil during the last release.

Netanyahu’s office explained, "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with Defence Minister Yoav Katz, has ordered the delay of the planned release of Palestinian prisoners until the safe release of the hostages can be ensured. Israel is demanding that mediators make this happen."

Television footage showed the chaos in Gaza, where armed militants struggled to control the hundreds of Palestinians who had gathered to witness the prisoners’ release.

Notably, the international community continues to monitor the situation closely, emphasizing the importance of effective mediation to guarantee the safety of all those involved.