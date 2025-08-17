Protests for Gaza hostages escalate in Israel

Shafaq News – Middle East

Hundreds of thousands of Israeli protesters marched toward the headquarters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party, pressing the government to act on the release of hostages held in Gaza.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum estimated that more than one million people took part in rallies nationwide, with Tel Aviv emerging as the main center of protest.

Leading the marches, families of hostages urged authorities to make the captives’ release a top priority. Across major cities, demonstrators blocked roads and gathered outside government buildings and military sites.

Local media reported that police responded with water cannons and detained more than 30 protesters after fires were set near the Likud offices. Officers also dispersed groups attempting to block the Ayalon Highway.

The protests came after the Israeli Security Cabinet approved a plan to establish military control over Gaza. Officials described the move as ‘’necessary to dismantle Hamas,’’ while critics cautioned it could complicate hostage negotiations and heighten domestic tensions.

About 251 people were taken hostage during the Hamas-led assault on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. Since then, 148 have been released, while around 50 remain in captivity in Gaza. Israeli officials estimate that at least half of those still held are no longer alive.