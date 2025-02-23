Israel delays Palestinian prisoners' release

Shafaq News/ Israel delayed the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners scheduled for Saturday, citing concerns over the treatment of hostages by Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced early Sunday that the release would be postponed until assurances were made regarding the next hostages' release, without the "humiliating ceremonies" previously seen in Hamas handovers.

These ceremonies featured hostages being paraded on stage or waving at crowds. In a particularly shocking moment, one hostage even planted a kiss on the foreheads of two of his captors.

“In light of Hamas's repeated violations…it has been decided to delay the release of terrorists that was planned for yesterday...” Netanyahu said on X.

This decision came after Hamas released six Israeli hostages on Saturday, marking the last of the living Israeli captives to be freed in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

Hamas had already accused Israel of violating the truce by not releasing the Palestinian prisoners as planned, calling the delay a "blatant violation" of the agreement.

Israel’s military had expected to release more than 600 Palestinian prisoners, including 151 with life or significant sentences, as part of a broader ceasefire deal mediated by Qatar and Egypt. The Palestinian Prisoners' Club had confirmed the scheduled release, and families in the West Bank and Gaza had gathered in anticipation.

The ceasefire, in place since January 19, has been marked by ongoing accusations of violations from both sides. While hostages are being exchanged, the broader prospects for peace remain uncertain. Negotiations for the second phase of the deal, which aims for the full withdrawal of Israeli troops and the return of all remaining hostages, have yet to begin.