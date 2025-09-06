Israeli PM doubts Gaza ceasefire plan as hostage families protest

Shafaq News – Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu questioned reports that the United States, Qatar, and Egypt are preparing a new initiative to end the Gaza war and secure the release of hostages, Israeli media reported on Saturday.

Kan public broadcaster quoted a source close to Netanyahu saying Israel could suspend its planned offensive on Gaza City if presented with a “real deal,” but insisted that no such framework currently exists.

The reports followed a Hamas statement expressing openness to an agreement that includes a full Israeli withdrawal and unrestricted humanitarian aid.

In Jerusalem, hundreds of demonstrators rallied outside Netanyahu’s residence on Gaza Street after gathering in Paris Square, where the Hostage Families’ Headquarters urged him to send a delegation to restart negotiations.

“Three weeks have passed and Israel has yet to respond to Hamas’s updated position,” the group declared, accusing Netanyahu of putting “personal survival” ahead of a resolution and warning that further delays will cost more lives.

Since October 7, 2023, Israeli attacks have killed 64,368 Palestinians and wounded 162,367, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.