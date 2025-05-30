Russian strikes hit Ukraine’s Kharkiv as diplomatic tensions mount

Shafaq News/ A wave of Russian drone and missile attacks struck northeastern Ukraine overnight, wounding at least 11 civilians and damaging dozens of buildings in Kharkiv, as both military and diplomatic tensions escalated across the region.

Kharkiv Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Friday that a drone struck the village of Vasyliv Khutir, injuring two teenagers (14-16 years old) among the eleven wounded. Ukraine’s Air Force confirmed Russia launched 90 Shahed drones and two ballistic missiles targeting Kharkiv, Odesa, and Donetsk.

In Kharkiv city, Mayor Ihor Terekhov stated that eight drones hit a trolleybus depot, damaging over 30 apartment buildings. One vehicle was destroyed, and 18 others were heavily damaged.

Kharkiv, located just 30 kilometers from the Russian border, has faced relentless attacks since the war began in 2022.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed it shot down 48 Ukrainian drones, mostly over Belgorod.

On the diplomatic front, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rejected Moscow’s latest ceasefire gesture as a “manipulative ploy,” arguing no official proposal had been presented to Kyiv or its allies. “Even Turkiye, which hosted past negotiations, was sidelined,” he remarked.

His remarks followed accusations by Russia’s UN envoy Vassily Nebenzia, who claimed Ukraine and the West were attempting to “mislead” US President Donald Trump, who has shown interest in peace talks. Nebenzia promised further disclosures at a UN Security Council session convened by Moscow.

During that session, US political coordinator John Kelley warned that continued Russian aggression could erode US support for diplomacy, urging President Vladimir Putin to engage with the existing peace framework.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov asserted that Moscow has prepared a detailed memorandum of its conditions and is awaiting a response from Kyiv before potential talks resume in Istanbul.