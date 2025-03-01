Diplomatic storm brews after Trump-Zelenskyy exchange

Shafaq News/ European leaders voiced their support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after US President Donald Trump criticized him on Friday, before asking him to leave the White House, according to American media reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron stated that "Russia is the aggressor" and that "the Ukrainians are the victims." Speaking to reporters during a visit to Portugal, he emphasized the need to respect those who have fought from the outset, adding that France was right to “support Ukraine and sanction Russia” over the past three years and would “continue to do so.”

The Élysée Palace confirmed that Macron spoke with Zelenskyy by phone following the White House incident.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reaffirmed that Ukraine could rely on Germany and Europe, a sentiment echoed by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who stressed that Ukraine was “not alone,” and that Europeans stood united with it.

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany’s Christian Democratic Union, which recently won the elections, warned against equating “the aggressor with the victim in this war,” reaffirming Germany's unwavering support for Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also reassured Zelenskyy, stating, "You and the Ukrainian people are not alone."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen addressed Zelenskyy directly, saying, "Your dignity today is a tribute to the courage of the Ukrainian people. Stay strong and brave." She added, "You are never alone, and we will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre also pledged their countries’ support for Ukraine, with Støre emphasizing that his nation stood by Ukraine "in its just struggle for a fair and lasting peace."

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson echoed this stance, stating that Ukraine was "not only fighting for its freedom but for all of Europe."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer reaffirmed his "unwavering support for Ukraine" after speaking with both Trump and Zelenskyy in the wake of their White House confrontation.

News agency PA Media reported that Starmer spoke with Trump and Zelenskyy, citing a government spokesperson who stated, "Starmer remains steadfast in his support for Ukraine and is doing everything possible to find a path toward lasting peace based on Ukraine’s sovereignty and security," noting that he looks forward to hosting international leaders on Sunday, including Zelenskyy.

US Democratic Governors Back Ukraine

Beyond European leaders, 14 Democratic governors (out of 23) in the US issued a signed statement expressing solidarity with Ukraine following the White House altercation between Trump and Zelenskyy.

The signatories accused Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance of using the Oval Office "to criticize Zelenskyy for not trusting [Russian President] Vladimir Putin’s word."

They added, "Americans must uphold our strong democratic values on the global stage rather than undermining President Zelenskyy’s efforts to fight for his homeland and his people’s freedom in the face of Russia’s invasion."

Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly stressed the importance of working with allies to secure peace in Ukraine. Referring to the heated exchange between Trump and Zelenskyy, she praised the Ukrainian president for demonstrating "great leadership and courage" and insisted that he "will not accept a bad deal." She added, "It is crucial that we work with him and our allies to achieve this."

Russia Reacts: ‘Trump Showed Restraint’

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that Trump demonstrated "restraint" by not responding physically to Zelenskyy.

On Telegram, Zakharova wrote, "I believe Zelenskyy’s biggest lie among all his falsehoods was his claim at the White House that Kyiv's regime was alone and unsupported in 2022."

She added, "The fact that Trump and his vice president, Vance, restrained themselves from striking [Zelenskyy] is a miracle of self-control."

Meanwhile, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, claimed that Zelenskyy got a “proper slap” from Trump at the White House.

Zelenskyy: Peace Requires Guarantees

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal defended Zelenskyy’s stance, asserting that "peace cannot be achieved without guarantees." He warned that a ceasefire without guarantees would serve as "Russia’s path to occupying the entire European continent."