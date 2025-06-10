Russia’s largest Kyiv assault sparks Zelenskyy’s plea for Western action

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned Russia’s largest air assault on Kyiv to date, urging the US and Europe to respond with “concrete action” rather than silence.

On X, Zelenskyy said Russia’s attacks had silenced the world’s push for peace. “It is vital that the response is not silence, but action from America, from Europe, and from those who call for diplomacy,” he said.

Russian missile and Shahed strikes drown out the efforts of the United States and others around the world to force Russia into peace. For yet another night, instead of a ceasefire, there were massive strikes with Shahed drones, cruise and ballistic missiles. Today was one of the… pic.twitter.com/t3uEzzoCsL — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 10, 2025

Overnight, Russia launched 315 attack drones and seven missiles—including two believed to be of North Korean origin—against targets across Ukraine. Ukrainian officials said the barrage focused heavily on Kyiv, with additional strikes hitting Odesa, Dnipro, and Chernihiv.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that 284 drones and all seven missiles were either destroyed or neutralized. Two people were killed and nine wounded in the southern port city of Odesa, where a maternity hospital and residential buildings sustained damage. In Kyiv, four people were injured as air defense teams worked to repel the aerial assault.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that two North Korean KN-23 ballistic missiles were intercepted over Kyiv. Spokesman Georgy Tykhyi said the use of North Korean weaponry underlined the growing security connection between Europe and the Indo-Pacific region, and he urged more pressure on Moscow and its allies.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed its forces targeted “military facilities” in Kyiv using high-precision weapons and drones. However, Ukrainian officials reported damage to civilian infrastructure and residential areas.

The attacks forced residents to shelter in metro stations for hours. “I just try not to think about it, silently curled up like a mouse,” said Nina Nosivets, 32, who sheltered underground with her eight-month-old son in Kyiv.