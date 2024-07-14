JOC forces secure Al-Ayt area in Diyala, eliminate ISIS remnants

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a security source reported that the Counter Terrorism Service stormed Al-Ayt area in Khan Bani Saad, Diyala Governorate, and evacuated the body of the Iraqi army “martyr”, Mazen Al-Mayahi.

The source noted that "during the area inspection, it became evident that the deceased ISIS militants sustained themselves on Indomie throughout their area occupation."

Earlier today, the Joint Operations Command (JOC) announced full control over Al-Ayt area, following the elimination of all "terrorist" group elements.

Brigadier General Tahseen al-Khafaji, JOC 's spokesperson, told Shafaq News Agency, "The army and supporting forces at the Diyala Operations Command surrounded and eliminated all terrorists found in the large den discovered in the Al-Ayt area."

"The JOC 's forces stormed the group's settlement and eliminated all members, overcoming the area's challenging terrain," he added.

Despite ISIS's defeat in 2017, Diyala remains a significant hub for their activity, with remnants posing ongoing security challenges. The region's diverse terrain offers ample hiding places, and varying degrees of local support have bolstered the group's survival.