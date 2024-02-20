One person killed in Turkish bombing east of Duhok

Shafaq News / Eyewitnesses in Duhok governorate reported Tuesday night that at least one civilian was killed in an airstrike carried out by Turkish aircraft on the village of Kafiya, located in the Aqra district east of the governorate.

They told Shafaq News Agency that no one can reach the victims so far due to the danger of the area.

Yesterday, the Turkish Air Force carried out an airstrike targeting sites belonging to Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) elements in the area of Al-Amadiyah district north of Duhok.

Notably, Turkiye has launched several military operations against the PKK in northern Iraq, involving airstrikes and ground incursions.

The PKK is designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union.