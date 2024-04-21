Turkish warplanes strike PKK positions in the Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, a security source reported that Turkish warplanes attacked sites of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) militants in the Mount Metina range overlooking the Al-Amadiyah district north of Duhok.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The bombing focused on the vicinity of the villages of Koharzi and Balafah in the foothills of Matin Mountain."

He did not provide details about the size of the losses.

Last week, Turkish warplanes hit PKK in the exact location.

The PKK conflict, spanning four decades, has been a persistent challenge, with Ankara expressing disappointment in the Iraqi government's "historical reluctance" to acknowledge and ban the PKK as a terrorist organization.

However, recent developments have signaled a shift in Iraq's stance.

Following high-level talks between Turkish and Iraqi officials, Iraq announced the designation of the PKK as a "banned organization," aligning with Turkiye's concerns and paving the way for enhanced cooperation in combating terrorism.

In March 2024, Turkiye proposed the establishment of a "joint operation center" with Iraq to combat the PKK, a move that has received a positive response from Baghdad.

According to a Turkish defense ministry official, the proposal aims to enhance cooperation in addressing the PKK's activities along the Iraq-Turkiye border.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by the US, EU, and Turkiye.