Turkish airstrikes accompany intense clashes between army and PKK in northern Duhok

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, intense clashes broke out between the Turkish military and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) near the village of Koherzi in the Metin mountain range in northern Duhok of Iraqi Kurdistan, an Iraqi security source reported.

"The Turkish warplanes conducted airstrikes on the site of the clashes, escalating tensions in the region," the source told Shafaq News Agency.

The fighting followed heavy bombardment by Turkish aircraft targeting PKK positions in the strategic Metin mountain area, overlooking Al-Amadiya district in northern Duhok Governorate.

Turkish forces frequently carry out airstrikes in northern Iraq, targeting PKK bases. These operations often result in civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure.

The conflict between Turkiye and the PKK dates back to the early 1980s when the PKK, founded by Abdullah Öcalan, began advocating for an independent Kurdish state within Turkiye.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the conflict intensified, with the PKK engaging in guerrilla warfare and the Turkish military conducting large-scale operations against PKK bases, particularly in southeastern Turkiye and northern Iraq.