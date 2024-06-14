Second strike within hours: Turkish drone targets Kurdish village

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a security source reported that a Turkish drone targeted the vicinity of a village in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate in the Kurdistan Region.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "the strike targeted the vicinity of Gora Castle in Nazari Village, part of the Penjwen district in Al-Sulaymaniyah."

The source did not mention the extent of the damage caused by the strike or the target of the attack.

This strike came hours after a similar strike targeted the vicinity of Bashtogal village in the Raparin administration in the Kurdistan Region.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that the strike resulted in fires erupting in the fields and orchards of the area.

The source did not mention the extent of human casualties at the scene, indicating that security forces have arrived at the site of the strike to conduct investigations and gather details about the target.

Turkiye has not commented on the incident. However, Ankara has a history of conducting airstrikes against suspected Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) positions within the Kurdistan Region.

The PKK, designated a terrorist group by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the insurgency.

Senior Turkish and Iraqi officials held high-level talks in Baghdad earlier this month to discuss security issues including potential measures against the PKK, after Ankara warned of new military operations in the region.

Turkiye has conducted years of cross-border military operations against militants that have left roughly half the Syrian territory bordering Turkiye and all of Iraqi territory bordering Turkiye controlled or overseen by its military.