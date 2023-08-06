PKK official killed in Turkish airstrike in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News / The Counter-Terrorism Group (CTG) in the Kurdistan Region reported the death of a prominent military figure affiliated with the Kurdish Workers' Party due to a Turkish airstrike that targeted a vehicle carrying him in the district of Chemchemal, within al-Sulaymaniyah.

The Foundation issued a statement detailing the events, stating that at precisely 9:30 in the morning, a Turkish military drone targeted a car belonging to militants of the Kurdish Workers' Party in the Agjlar region, situated in the jurisdiction of Chamchamal. This led to the death of the military official and resulted in another member sustaining injuries.