Turkey neutralizes PKK official planned for armed attack

Shafaq News/ The National Intelligence Organization (MİT) successfully neutralized Mehmet Şefa Akman, also known by "Bahoz Zagros," identified as the "Suleymaniye responsible" for the PKK/KCK terrorist organization.

According to Anadolu News Agency, Akman was reportedly discovered to be actively planning an armed attack.

Security sources told Anadolu that Akman, who had joined PKK in 2005, held the position of the so-called "Sulaymaniyah officer" within the PKK/KCK in northern Iraq.

MİT conducted the operation to neutralize Akman after determining that he was actively preparing for armed action against Turkey. The Agency said.