Three PKK members killed in Turkish airstrike in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan's Anti-Terrorism Unit on Sunday announced the killing of three Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) members following a Turkish drone strike in Sulaymaniyah.

A statement issued earlier today said the strike occurred around 13:30 Iraq time, targeting a PKK-affiliated vehicle in the village of "Zangidar" in Sulaymaniyah.

Earlier the same day, Turkish authorities reported the targeted killing of a senior PKK leader, "Qadri Injoo", known as the 'Postman', by their intelligence within Iraqi borders.

Injoo was reportedly instrumental in facilitating groups aiming to counter Turkish forces in areas like Kara, Zab, and Metina. The operation reportedly took place in Kurdistan's Kara.