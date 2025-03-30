Trump to Russia: Stop war or face sanctions

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose sanctions on Russian oil exports unless President Vladimir Putin agrees to a ceasefire in Ukraine.

“If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia’s fault — which it might not be — but if I think it was Russia’s fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on all oil coming out of Russia,” Trump told NBC.

He said tariffs could reach 25% and be imposed “at any moment,” warning that “anybody buying oil from Russia will not be able to sell their product any product, not just oil—into the United States.”

The Kremlin did not immediately respond. However, Moscow has repeatedly denounced Western sanctions as “illegal” and politically motivated.

The warning followed a proposal by Putin to place Ukraine under temporary United Nations administration — an idea dismissed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres and reportedly “angering” Trump.

Despite his remarks, Trump said his relationship with Putin remained intact. “The anger dissipates quickly … if he does the right thing,” he said.

Since taking office, Trump has been working to end the war, holding talks with both sides and engaging in mediation efforts in Saudi Arabia. However, the conflict persists.

A Russian drone strike on the eastern city of Kharkiv killed two people and wounded dozens, according to Ukrainian officials. The attack targeted a military hospital, a shopping center, and several residential buildings.

Ukraine’s military called the strike a “deliberate, targeted shelling,” noting that several wounded soldiers remained hospitalized.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that today, air defense assets downed five Ukrainian drones in Crimea and the Bryansk Region.

Military analysts in Kyiv believe Moscow may be preparing a new offensive to strengthen its position in ongoing ceasefire negotiations.