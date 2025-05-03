Zelensky: Trump changed stance after Vatican meeting

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed optimism that US President Donald Trump began reassessing his position following their meeting at the Vatican.

“I am confident that after our meeting in the Vatican, President Trump began to look at things a little differently,” Zelensky told journalists, describing the 15-minute discussion — held on the sidelines of Pope Francis’ funeral — as their most constructive interaction yet.

Zelensky indicated that both leaders agreed on the need for an initial 30-day ceasefire between Kyiv and Moscow as a foundation for broader peace talks. He also confirmed that sanctions featured prominently in the discussion, noting Trump’s reaction as “very strong.”

The White House earlier described the meeting as “very productive.” It marked the first face-to-face interaction between the two since February, when Trump reportedly told Zelensky, “You don’t have the cards,” about Ukraine’s battlefield leverage.

However, the US State Department announced, on Friday, that it would no longer pursue direct mediation between Kyiv and Moscow, citing Russia’s refusal to commit to a ceasefire. “We are changing the methodology of how we contribute,” a spokesperson remarked, adding that Washington would scale back global diplomatic travel for conflict resolution efforts.

Separately, Zelensky warned that Russia bears full responsibility for the safety of international officials expected to attend Victory Day commemorations in Moscow next week.

“We cannot take responsibility for what is happening on the territory of the Russian Federation. They are ensuring your safety,” he stated.

Ukrainian authorities reported a Russian drone assault on Kharkiv late Friday that injured at least 47 civilians. Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed strikes across 12 sites, while regional governor Oleh Syniehubov detailed extensive damage to homes and infrastructure.

Ukraine’s Air Force disclosed that Russia launched 183 drones and decoys overnight. Seventy-seven were shot down, while another 73 appeared to have been neutralized by electronic countermeasures. Two ballistic missiles also targeted Ukrainian territory.

Following the attack, Zelensky renewed his appeal for stronger international support. “While the world hesitates with decisions, nearly every night in Ukraine turns into a nightmare, costing lives,” he wrote on X.

“Ukraine needs strengthened air defense. Strong and real decisions are needed from our partners — the United States, Europe, all our partners who seek peace.”